David&Goliath
- Share via
dng.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 160
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 2
Year established: 1999
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
David Angelo, Founder & Creative Chairman
Services offered:
Creative, Production, Strategy, Digital, Social Media, Experiential, Out of Home (OOH), Event Marketing, Media Planning, Communications Planning, Public Relations
Representative client list:
California Lottery, Jollibee, Kia America, Providence Saint John’s Health Center, VIZIO