David&Goliath

David and Goliath
David Angelo

dng.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 160

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 2

Year established: 1999

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

David Angelo, Founder & Creative Chairman

Services offered:

Creative, Production, Strategy, Digital, Social Media, Experiential, Out of Home (OOH), Event Marketing, Media Planning, Communications Planning, Public Relations

Representative client list:

California Lottery, Jollibee, Kia America, Providence Saint John’s Health Center, VIZIO
