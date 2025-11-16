Mark Davis David Moranville

daviselen.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 252

Number of offices in Southern California: 2

Number of offices companywide: 6

Year established: 1948

Headquarters: Manhattan Beach

Top Local Executive(s):

Mark Davis, Chairman & CEO

David Moranville, President & Chief Creative Officer

Services offered:

Davis Elen is a full-service regional advertising agency with decades of experience. Our ability to adapt and pivot to market trends and customer behaviors is why McDonald’s has been our client for over 60 years. For Toyota, the number one automaker in the world and our client for 50 years, we create marketing plans that reach beyond the ordinary for insights, strategy and creative.

Our services include:

Brand Strategy & Creative Development – “Think inside the box.” That’s the thinking that matters. From strategy to creative to media, we believe our strategic and creative thinking sets us apart and is the foundation of our clients’ success.

Media Planning & Buying – We deploy our AI and predictive insights platform to define and profile precise audiences. Our strategy team blends research, market, and data analysis, with a dose of sound judgment to uncover unique insights for a go-to-market roadmap that will drive results.

Digital Marketing & Social Media – With decades of experience, our award-winning creative team produces engaging content across traditional, digital, and social channels that compels action.

Retail & Shopper Marketing – We produce in store activations, promotions, and localized campaigns.

Analytics & Measurement – We leverage AI-powered audience insights and segmentation, custom contextual research, national databases, real-time digital metrics, creative testing, actionable dashboards, and post-campaign analysis to consistently make the right call for our clients.

We combine strategic insight, creative excellence, and media expertise to deliver integrated campaigns that work across every channel.

Representative client list:

Southern California Toyota Dealers Association, McDonald’s Operator Associations (8 Regions), Smart & Final, Best Buy Health, Body Glove Cruises