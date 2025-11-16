Advertisement

Forge Media Group

Forge Media Group logo
Jeff Butcher

Jeff Butcher

Matt Givot

Matt Givot

createdbyforge.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 22

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 1

Year established: 2020

Headquarters: Lake Forest

Top Local Executive(s):

Matthew Givot, Founder & CEO

Jeff Butcher, Founder & Chief Creative Officer

Services offered:

Strategy & Branding, Creative & Design, Production, Digital & Web, Communications & Public Relations

Representative client list:

Synchrony Bank, CareCredit, Irvine Ranch Water District, Irvine Company, Jessie Rees Foundation (NEGU)
Advertisement