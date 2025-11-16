Forge Media Group
Jeff Butcher
Matt Givot
createdbyforge.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 22
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 1
Year established: 2020
Headquarters: Lake Forest
Top Local Executive(s):
Matthew Givot, Founder & CEO
Jeff Butcher, Founder & Chief Creative Officer
Services offered:
Strategy & Branding, Creative & Design, Production, Digital & Web, Communications & Public Relations
Representative client list:
Synchrony Bank, CareCredit, Irvine Ranch Water District, Irvine Company, Jessie Rees Foundation (NEGU)