Fraser Communications

Share via

Share via Close extra sharing options

Renee White Fraser Sheyla Ornelas

frasercommunications.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 21

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 3

Year established: 1998

Headquarters: Santa Monica

Top Local Executive(s):

Renee White Fraser, Chief Executive Officer

Sheyla Ornelas, Vice President

Services offered:

Branding, Insight research, Digital Media planning and buying, Traditional media planning and buying, Creative content development and production, Analytics, Activations/events

Representative client list:

Brightlife Kids, Toyota, Mars Corp., CA Department of Insurance, Driving Clean Air Vehicles