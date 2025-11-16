Fraser Communications
Renee White Fraser
Sheyla Ornelas
frasercommunications.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 21
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 3
Year established: 1998
Headquarters: Santa Monica
Top Local Executive(s):
Renee White Fraser, Chief Executive Officer
Sheyla Ornelas, Vice President
Services offered:
Branding, Insight research, Digital Media planning and buying, Traditional media planning and buying, Creative content development and production, Analytics, Activations/events
Representative client list:
Brightlife Kids, Toyota, Mars Corp., CA Department of Insurance, Driving Clean Air Vehicles