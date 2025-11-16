Advertisement

Innocean USA

Innocean USA logo
innoceanusa.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 523

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 34

Year established: 2005

Headquarters: Seoul, Korea

Top Local Executive(s):

Steve Jun, Chief Executive Officer

Leslie Barrett, President

Services offered:

Strategic Planning & Market Research, Creative, Media Planning and Buying, Social Media, Strategy & Community Management, Influencer Marketing, Experiential, Content Creators & Production, Data Science, Brand Development & Management, Business Intelligence, CRM, Website Strategy & Development

Representative client list:

Hyundai Motor America, Hankook Tire, El Pollo Loco, TaylorMade Golf, HOAG Medical Group
