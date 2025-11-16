Innocean USA
Leslie Barrett
Steve Jun
innoceanusa.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 523
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 34
Year established: 2005
Headquarters: Seoul, Korea
Top Local Executive(s):
Steve Jun, Chief Executive Officer
Leslie Barrett, President
Services offered:
Strategic Planning & Market Research, Creative, Media Planning and Buying, Social Media, Strategy & Community Management, Influencer Marketing, Experiential, Content Creators & Production, Data Science, Brand Development & Management, Business Intelligence, CRM, Website Strategy & Development
Representative client list:
Hyundai Motor America, Hankook Tire, El Pollo Loco, TaylorMade Golf, HOAG Medical Group