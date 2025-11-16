Lupine Creative
- Share via
Kate Wolff
Lindsay Perkins
lupinecreative.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 25
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 2
Year established: 2020
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
Kate Wolff, Founder & CEO
Lindsay Perkins, Vice President
Services offered:
Lupine Creative is a full-service social marketing and content agency grounded in behavioral science and the power of persuasion. We turn brand messaging into cultural capital – work that resonates and lasts.
We lead with cultural conversations, not jargon, anchored in research to give every meeting and brief clear purpose. We don’t create moments for show; we help clients earn their place at culture’s table.
Our services include:
- Content Production
- Influencer Partnerships
- Experiential, Stunts & Unboxing Kits
- Channel & Content Strategy
- Brand Positioning & Visual Identity
- Trend Tracking, Analytics & Reporting
Representative client list:
LG, Paramount+, HBO MAX, Google, Polar