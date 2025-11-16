Kate Wolff Lindsay Perkins

lupinecreative.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 25

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 2

Year established: 2020

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Kate Wolff, Founder & CEO

Lindsay Perkins, Vice President

Services offered:

Lupine Creative is a full-service social marketing and content agency grounded in behavioral science and the power of persuasion. We turn brand messaging into cultural capital – work that resonates and lasts.

We lead with cultural conversations, not jargon, anchored in research to give every meeting and brief clear purpose. We don’t create moments for show; we help clients earn their place at culture’s table.

Our services include:

Content Production

Influencer Partnerships

Experiential, Stunts & Unboxing Kits

Channel & Content Strategy

Brand Positioning & Visual Identity

Trend Tracking, Analytics & Reporting

Representative client list:

LG, Paramount+, HBO MAX, Google, Polar