Mediahub Worldwide

Total number of employees in Southern California: 200
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 12
Year established: 2005
Headquarters: Boston
Top Local Executive(s):
Nicole Estebanell, Chief Executive Officer
Ashley Buxton, Executive Vice President
Services offered:
Business Leadership and Planning, Insights + Strategy, Tech + Data, Media Creativity, Media Investment
Representative client list:
Netflix, Pinterest, FOX Entertainment and Sports, Chipotle, New Balance