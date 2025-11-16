Mother
Sophie Gosper
Jed Cohen
motherla.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 70
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 6
Year established: 1996
Headquarters: London, UK
Top Local Executive(s):
Jed Cohen, Chief Creative Officer
Sophie Gosper, Managing Director
Services offered:
Full service creative agency, media planning & buying (Media by Mother) and design studio (Mother Design)
Representative client list:
SONIC Drive-In, Postmates, EA Sports, General Motors (Buick), LA Phil