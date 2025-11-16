Advertisement

Mother

Mother logo
motherla.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 70

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 6

Year established: 1996

Headquarters: London, UK

Top Local Executive(s):

Jed Cohen, Chief Creative Officer

Sophie Gosper, Managing Director

Services offered:

Full service creative agency, media planning & buying (Media by Mother) and design studio (Mother Design)

Representative client list:

SONIC Drive-In, Postmates, EA Sports, General Motors (Buick), LA Phil
