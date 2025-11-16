Marina Filippelli

orci.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 40

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 1

Year established: 1986

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Marina Filippelli, Chief Executive Officer

Services offered:

We are Orci. Independent. Female-led. Hispanic-first. Multicultural always. We’re a full-service agency that connects brands with diverse communities through the beauty and power of everyday people and everyday moments. We call it everyday realness, and we’re obsessed with it. It shows up in all areas of our expertise: strategic insights and brand development, media planning and buying, breakthrough multichannel creative campaign work and full-service production through our in-house studio department. At Orci, we create work that reflects the real world our consumers live in every day, and our goal is always to make your brand’s success our everyday realness.

Representative client list:

American Honda Motor Co., Chevron U.S.A. Inc., Kaiser Permanente, Northgate Gonzalez Market, It Gets Better