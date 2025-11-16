PSM Communication Arts
Daniel Martin
Christopher Salling
psmcommarts.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 42
Number of offices in Southern California: 2
Number of offices companywide: 2
Year established: 1987
Headquarters: Hermosa Beach
Top Local Executive(s):
Daniel Martin, President
Christopher Salling, Chief Creative Officer
Services offered:
Full integrated communications firm - from brand development to strategy execution. Including photo/video department, performance marketing team, and AI Visibility services. All team is in-house.
Representative client list:
New Home Co., Torrance Memorial, Redondo Beach Tourism Board, Chevron El Segundo, El Segundo Economic Development Corp.