PSM Communication Arts

Daniel Martin Christopher Salling

psmcommarts.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 42

Number of offices in Southern California: 2

Number of offices companywide: 2

Year established: 1987

Headquarters: Hermosa Beach

Top Local Executive(s):

Daniel Martin, President

Christopher Salling, Chief Creative Officer

Services offered:

Full integrated communications firm - from brand development to strategy execution. Including photo/video department, performance marketing team, and AI Visibility services. All team is in-house.

Representative client list:

New Home Co., Torrance Memorial, Redondo Beach Tourism Board, Chevron El Segundo, El Segundo Economic Development Corp.