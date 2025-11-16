Alissa Stakgold Renee Hill Young

quigleysimpson.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 240

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 2

Year established: 2002

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Renee Hill Young, Co-founder

Alissa Stakgold, President, Strategy & Creative Services

Services offered:

Quigley-Simpson: Performance-Driven. Impact-Obsessed.

Since our founding over 23 years ago as an independent advertising agency, Quigley-Simpson has been relentlessly focused on performance, delivering exceptional business outcomes for the brands we partner with. Our philosophy – Brand Led, Demand Driven, Impact Obsessed – has fostered long-standing relationships with some of the world’s most iconic brands across diverse industries.

At Quigley-Simpson, we create tangible business impact through marketing solutions that drive brand awareness, customer acquisition, sales growth, investment strategy, analytics and campaign optimization. Operating at the intersection of media, data, technology, creativity and innovation, we craft strategies that not only capture attention but convert engagement into measurable success.

Today, that intersection is increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence, and we’ve embraced it as a transformative force across every discipline of our agency. From predictive analytics and precision media targeting to AI-assisted creative development and content optimization, we use advanced machine learning models to anticipate consumer behavior, sharpen decision-making and unlock new performance insights.

This integration of AI into our media, strategy and creative processes enables Quigley-Simpson to deliver smarter, faster and more scalable outcomes for our clients – outcomes that strengthen brand equity while maximizing ROI in real time.

The modern consumer journey is more complex than ever, and the media landscape evolves at an unprecedented pace. Shifting consumer behaviors and fragmented buying patterns have made it increasingly challenging for brands to remain relevant, competitive and top-of-mind. We see this as an opportunity, not an obstacle. By continually evolving our capabilities, tools and methodologies, we empower brands to navigate complexity and drive sustained business impact.

Through a data-driven, results-oriented approach, Quigley-Simpson doesn’t just create campaigns. We create measurable return on investment and accountable results that propel our clients’ businesses forward.

Representative client list:

Consumer packaged goods, financial services, health care, direct-to-consumer market