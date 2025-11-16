Advertisement

Saatchi & Saatchi

Saatchi & Saatchi logo
Chuck Maguy

wearesaatchi.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 335

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 8

Year established: 1970

Headquarters: El Segundo

Top Local Executive(s):

Chuck Maguy, Chief Executive Officer

Services offered:

Creative Development, Brand Strategy, Data Sciences & Analytics, Programatic Marketing, Digital & Social., Earned Media, PR & Organic Social, Web Development, Media Planning & Buying

Representative client list:

Toyota Motor North America
