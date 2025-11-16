Saatchi & Saatchi
Total number of employees in Southern California: 335
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 8
Year established: 1970
Headquarters: El Segundo
Top Local Executive(s):
Chuck Maguy, Chief Executive Officer
Services offered:
Creative Development, Brand Strategy, Data Sciences & Analytics, Programatic Marketing, Digital & Social., Earned Media, PR & Organic Social, Web Development, Media Planning & Buying
Representative client list:
Toyota Motor North America