Sagon-Phior
sagon-phior.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 15
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 4
Year established: 1986
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
Glenn Sagon, Co-founder & CEO
Services offered:
Brand Development, Marketing Strategy, Website Development, Social Media Marketing & Management, Public Relations, Digital Marketing & Lead Generation, Predictive Intelligence
Representative client list:
Tactical Back Office, Herself Health, Two Rodeo, Unnecto Telecom, Mayer Nutrition, PMWeb