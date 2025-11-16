Advertisement

Sagon-Phior

Glenn Sagon

sagon-phior.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 15

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 4

Year established: 1986

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Glenn Sagon, Co-founder & CEO

Services offered:

Brand Development, Marketing Strategy, Website Development, Social Media Marketing & Management, Public Relations, Digital Marketing & Lead Generation, Predictive Intelligence

Representative client list:

Tactical Back Office, Herself Health, Two Rodeo, Unnecto Telecom, Mayer Nutrition, PMWeb
