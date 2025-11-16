Siltanen & Partners
- Share via
Rob Siltanen
Chelsey Siltanen
siltanen.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 15
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 1
Year established: 1999
Headquarters: El Segundo
Top Local Executive(s):
Rob Siltanen, CEO & Chief Creative Officer
Chelsey Siltanen, President
Services offered:
Creative, brand strategy, production, social, design, packaging, web design, product innovation, and email marketing.
Representative client list:
Coldwell Banker, Century 21, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate, Lalicious Skin Care, Adidas (Projects)