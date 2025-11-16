TBWA\Chiat\Day Los Angeles

Courtney Nelson

Total number of employees in Southern California: 164

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 1

Year established: 1968

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Courtney Nelson, President

Services offered:

TBWA\Chiat\Day LA is the original Disruption® company. Shunning the conventions of Madison Avenue, Chiat\Day kick-started the West Coast ad boom in 1968 and has been disrupting for more than 50 years. As stewards of the brand, TBWA\Chiat\Day LA has spawned some of the world’s most iconic brands by finding the white space through its Disruption methodology and driving dramatic business results through brave creativity. Specializing in brand strategy and creative strategy, design, social, data and analytics, multicultural, purpose, user experience and production, TBWA\Chiat\Day’s client roster includes Gatorade, Levi’s, Discover, Jack in the Box, Sephora and more. TBWA has been named one of Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies for the past five years, Adweek’s 2024, 2022, 2021 and 2018 Global Agency of the Year and Ad Age’s A-List 2022 Network of the Year.

Representative client list:

Gatorade, Levi’s, DIRECTV, Jack in the Box, Sephora