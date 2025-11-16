Trailer Park Group
- Share via
trailerparkgroup.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 443
Number of offices in Southern California: 2
Number of offices companywide: 4
Year established: 1994
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
David Messinger, Chief Executive Officer
Services offered:
360 Integrated Marketing, AR, VR, & Experiential, Branding & Branded Content, Design & Motion, Influencer Marketing & Partnerships, Live Action, Print & Digital OOH, Social, Strategy & Insights, Trailers & Promos
Representative client list:
Netflix, Universal, Disney, Peacock, Warner Bros.