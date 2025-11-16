Advertisement

Trailer Park Group

Trailer Park Group logo
trailerparkgroup.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 443

Number of offices in Southern California: 2

Number of offices companywide: 4

Year established: 1994

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

David Messinger, Chief Executive Officer

Services offered:

360 Integrated Marketing, AR, VR, & Experiential, Branding & Branded Content, Design & Motion, Influencer Marketing & Partnerships, Live Action, Print & Digital OOH, Social, Strategy & Insights, Trailers & Promos

Representative client list:

Netflix, Universal, Disney, Peacock, Warner Bros.
