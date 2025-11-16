Brian Pettigrew Dimitry Ioffe

tvgla.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 40

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 1

Year established: 2007

Headquarters: Marina del Rey

Top Local Executive(s):

Dimitry Ioffe, Founder & CEO

Brian Pettigrew, President

Services offered:

TVGla is a digital-first creative agency that drives impactful results through growth-centric campaigns. We focus on paid ads, social media, content creation, life-cycle marketing (email, push notifications, owned content) and augmented reality experiences.

Representative client list:

HBO Max, NBA, Sony Pictures Television, SoFi, American Heart Association