TVGla
Brian Pettigrew
Dimitry Ioffe
tvgla.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 40
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 1
Year established: 2007
Headquarters: Marina del Rey
Top Local Executive(s):
Dimitry Ioffe, Founder & CEO
Brian Pettigrew, President
Services offered:
TVGla is a digital-first creative agency that drives impactful results through growth-centric campaigns. We focus on paid ads, social media, content creation, life-cycle marketing (email, push notifications, owned content) and augmented reality experiences.
Representative client list:
HBO Max, NBA, Sony Pictures Television, SoFi, American Heart Association