Unfold Agency

Brick Rucker Danny Weisinger

unfoldagency.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 78

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 1

Year established: 2012

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Daniel Weisinger, Co-founder

Brick Rucker, Co-founder

Services offered:

Unfold is a digital creative agency connecting brands with fans at the speed of now. We specialize in entertainment, gaming and integrated campaigns across digital, social, AV, key art, motion, editorial, localization, display and OOH. Our integrated teams bring together strategy, creative and production to launch campaigns that cut through culture and connect directly with audiences.

Representative client list:

DC, Paramount Plus, Amazon, Disney, Regal Cinemas