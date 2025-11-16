Unfold Agency
- Share via
Brick Rucker
Danny Weisinger
unfoldagency.com
Total number of employees in Southern California: 78
Number of offices in Southern California: 1
Number of offices companywide: 1
Year established: 2012
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
Daniel Weisinger, Co-founder
Brick Rucker, Co-founder
Services offered:
Unfold is a digital creative agency connecting brands with fans at the speed of now. We specialize in entertainment, gaming and integrated campaigns across digital, social, AV, key art, motion, editorial, localization, display and OOH. Our integrated teams bring together strategy, creative and production to launch campaigns that cut through culture and connect directly with audiences.
Representative client list:
DC, Paramount Plus, Amazon, Disney, Regal Cinemas