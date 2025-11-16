Chris Raih Jean Freeman

zmbz.com

Total number of employees in Southern California: 61

Number of offices in Southern California: 1

Number of offices companywide: 2

Year established: 2006

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Jean Freeman, Chief Executive Officer

Chris Raih, Co-founder

Services offered:

Zambezi is a full-scale independent advertising agency known for building billion-dollar brands, making them as high-performance as their products and services. We deliver powerful outcomes by galvanizing brand platforms that inspire, endure and scale; create measurable, repeatable value-creating impact; and drive significant lift in awareness, conversions, NPS and brand loyalty.

Our full-service production studio FIN Studios creates compelling original content for brands, offering production and post services spanning film, video, social, event and experiential, interactive motion graphics, VFX and more. Our media arm Scale by Zambezi believes in creative media backed by data and leads media strategy development, planning and buying, audience research optimization, analytics, reporting and more.

Representative client list:

LPL Financial, TaylorMade, Liquid I.V., NFL, Honest Company