Largest Aerospace & Defense Companies in Southern California

Business by LA Times Studios presents the top 50 aerospace and defense companies ranked by the number of employees in Southern California.

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Aerospace and defense contractor Northrop Grumman Corp. is the largest employer in the sector locally with 20,896 employees in Southern California and more than 30,000 throughout the state.

“California is a cornerstone of the American aeronautics and space industry, and Northrop Grumman stands out as a prominent leader with deep roots in the state. We continue to contribute to California’s incredible innovation all while transforming concepts into reality, including the world’s first sixth-generation aircraft and most cutting-edge spacecraft for every orbit,” said Chris Adams, vice president of intelligence systems at Northrop Grumman.

SpaceX is the largest local company founded since 2000, representing the new generation of aerospace firms. The company employs 7,661 people in Hawthorne, according to the city’s most recent annual comprehensive financial report, and it has a total of 22,000 employees companywide per its S-1 filed with the SEC on May 20. Other major startups in the area include Anduril Industries, Relativity Space, Vast and Rocket Lab.

As a group, the top 50 employ more than 67,000 people in Southern California. Information for the list was provided by representatives of the companies, unless noted.