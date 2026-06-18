Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc.
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Hamid Zarringhalam (C&M Photography)
Jesse Lea
amsynergy.nikon.com
About Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc.:
Digital manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and defense, automotive, aviation and energy sectors.
Year established: 2023
Headquarters: Belmont, CA
Number of employees in Southern California: 70
Top Executive(s):
Hamid Zarringhalam, Corporate Vice President of Nikon
Jesse Lea, CEO, Nikon AM Synergy Inc.
Address:
3550 Carson St., Long Beach, CA 90808