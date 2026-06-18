Hamid Zarringhalam (C&M Photography) Jesse Lea

amsynergy.nikon.com

About Nikon Advanced Manufacturing Inc.:

Digital manufacturing solutions for the aerospace and defense, automotive, aviation and energy sectors.

Year established: 2023

Headquarters: Belmont, CA

Number of employees in Southern California: 70

Top Executive(s):

Hamid Zarringhalam, Corporate Vice President of Nikon

Jesse Lea, CEO, Nikon AM Synergy Inc.

Address:

3550 Carson St., Long Beach, CA 90808

