Jeff Poziviak (ANPR6) Douglas Dilley

parker.com/aerospace

About Parker Aerospace (part of Parker Hannifin):

Developer of technologies and innovative solutions that enable reliable, efficient and increasingly sustainable flight for the lifecycle of the aircraft, including aftermarket support.

Year established: 1917

Headquarters: Cleveland, OH

Number of employees in Southern California: 3,050

Top Executive(s):

Jeff Poziviak, VP, Operations

Douglas Dilley, VP, Global Aftermarket Service & Support Operations

Address:

14300 Alton Parkway, Irvine, CA 92618