Parker Aerospace (part of Parker Hannifin)
- Share via
Jeff Poziviak (ANPR6)
Douglas Dilley
parker.com/aerospace
About Parker Aerospace (part of Parker Hannifin):
Developer of technologies and innovative solutions that enable reliable, efficient and increasingly sustainable flight for the lifecycle of the aircraft, including aftermarket support.
Year established: 1917
Headquarters: Cleveland, OH
Number of employees in Southern California: 3,050
Top Executive(s):
Jeff Poziviak, VP, Operations
Douglas Dilley, VP, Global Aftermarket Service & Support Operations
Address:
14300 Alton Parkway, Irvine, CA 92618