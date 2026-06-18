Relativity Space
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Erik Schmidt
Maria Seferian
relativityspace.com
About Relativity Space:
Connect humanity to space and the universe beyond our planet. Our medium-to-heavy lift reusable rocket, Terran R, will deliver customer payloads to orbit, meeting the growing demand for launch capacity.
Year established: 2016
Headquarters: Long Beach
Number of employees in Southern California: 1,845
Top Executive(s):
Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman & CEO
Maria Seferian, Executive Vice Chair
Address:
2400 E. Wardlow Road, Long Beach, CA 90807
3500 E. Burnett St., Long Beach, CA 90815