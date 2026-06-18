Erik Schmidt Maria Seferian

relativityspace.com

About Relativity Space:

Connect humanity to space and the universe beyond our planet. Our medium-to-heavy lift reusable rocket, Terran R, will deliver customer payloads to orbit, meeting the growing demand for launch capacity.

Year established: 2016

Headquarters: Long Beach

Number of employees in Southern California: 1,845

Top Executive(s):

Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman & CEO

Maria Seferian, Executive Vice Chair

Address:

2400 E. Wardlow Road, Long Beach, CA 90807

3500 E. Burnett St., Long Beach, CA 90815

