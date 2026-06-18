Advertisement

Relativity Space

Relativity Space
Erik Schmidt

Erik Schmidt

Maria Seferian

Maria Seferian

relativityspace.com

About Relativity Space:
Connect humanity to space and the universe beyond our planet. Our medium-to-heavy lift reusable rocket, Terran R, will deliver customer payloads to orbit, meeting the growing demand for launch capacity.

Year established: 2016

Headquarters: Long Beach

Number of employees in Southern California: 1,845

Top Executive(s):
Eric Schmidt, Executive Chairman & CEO
Maria Seferian, Executive Vice Chair

Address:
2400 E. Wardlow Road, Long Beach, CA 90807
3500 E. Burnett St., Long Beach, CA 90815

More from Business

Cambium Daybreak launch

AI & Tech

Paid Program

At Cambium, GenZ Engineers Are an X-Factor

Why the Digital Boom Needs to Embrace Circularity

AI & Tech

Why the Digital Boom Needs to Embrace Circularity

Sunco art

Goods & Retail

Paid Program

The Hidden Champion: Sunco Industries Co.

Orbital Data Centers: Coming to a Planet Near You

Aerospace, Defense and Space Tech

Orbital Data Centers: Coming to a Planet Near You

A futuristic aerospace manufacturing facility showcasing advanced robotic arms and rocket components

AI & Tech

Aerospace and Defense Manufacturing Focus on Automation

Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026 - Education & Workforce Development panel

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Bridging the Gap: Preparing the Future Space Industry Workforce Faster

Laurie Leshin speaking at the Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Speed Over Silos: An Aerospace Innovation Strategy for Global Competition

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Why True Cross-Disciplinary Tech Innovation Requires a Revolution in Systems Architecture

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Scaling Aerospace Innovation From Municipal Codes to Low Earth Orbit

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

The High-Stakes Battle for Commercial Space Dominance

Financing and Scaling Aerospace Innovation Panel at Aerospace & Defense Summit 2026

Aerospace & Defense Summit

Funding the Future – The Ultimate Guide to Aerospace Innovation Financing

Aerospace and defense Summit

Aerospace & Defense Summit

How NASA is Revolutionizing Space Communications to Fuel the New Lunar Economy

The Latest Deals

Advertisement