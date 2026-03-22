Banks Focus on Balance Between Fintech and New Markets

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Relationship-driven banking is key to 2026 strategy for large banks and credit unions

The “main entrance” for customers looking to bank may now be a digital front door, but the largest banks and credit unions are complementing that access with brick-and-mortar locations that allow clients to meet their bankers in an ever-increasing, relationship-driven business.

According to a recent KPMG banking survey of two hundred U.S. banking executives from large institutions and community banks, technology is impacting all facets of the business. That includes payment modernization, AI and other technologies for fraud detection, and online and mobile messaging, chat, and virtual assistants to cut friction for everyday tasks.

Yet banks are branching out with national expansion plans and new offices that make their mark with a physical presence to provide an additional layer of access. For example, City National Bank opened new offices in Charlotte and Greenville, S.C. where it will employ about 120 people combined. The growth aligns with the bank’s long-term strategy.

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“Charlotte and Greenville are vibrant, innovative markets, and we look forward to delivering the high-touch service our clients value, backed by local expertise. We’re also delighted to have two beautiful new offices where our colleagues can feel proud to come to work and collaborate with one another,” said Howard Hammond, president and chief executive officer of City National, in a statement.

Meanwhile, Banc of California expanded its visibility nearby in Raleigh-Durham with new rooftop signage at its office in downtown Durham, adjacent to the Durham Bulls Athletic Park. The signage is visible from the stadium, which is home to the Durham Bulls minor league baseball team, as well as the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Central Eagles college baseball organizations. Banc of California’s Durham office now employs nearly 100 team members in venture banking, IT, marketing and affordable housing.

Locally, Banc of California signed an 11-year deal for 40,000 square feet at 865 S. Figueroa St. and will see its name and logo emblazoned at the top of the building. Other recent expansions include Beverly Hills and New York City.

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“We moved our headquarters to Los Angeles two years ago because we believe in this city and in the power of the entrepreneurs and businesses that call it home,” said Jared Wolff, chairman and chief executive of Banc of California, in a statement. “Expanding our presence in downtown demonstrates how committed we are to serving the greater Los Angeles market and how proud we are to be part of this community.”

Credit unions have also expanded with new branches. SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union opened two new branches in the fourth quarter of 2025 in Southern California. The Tustin-based credit union now has 72 total branches after opening in Burbank and the mid-city area of Los Angeles located at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Crescent Heights Boulevard.

“Each new location is thoughtfully established to enhance member access, offer greater convenience and personal service to empower our members in managing every aspect of their financial well-being,” said William De Leon, senior vice president, branch operations, in a statement. “As our membership continues to grow, the branch opening is part of our commitment to serving our members where they live, work and thrive.”