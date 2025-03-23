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Top Banks & Credit Unions

Top 50 Banks in Southern California

By David NusbaumContributor 
Top Banks

The 50 largest banks headquartered in Southern California have assets of $396 billion as of Dec. 31, 2025. They employ more than 24,500 people and operate 748 branches combined. The list includes banks headquartered in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties. Financial information was provided by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. (FDIC), the federal agency that oversees the banking industry.

One major change over the past year was Columbia Banking System’s acquisition of Irvine-based Pacific Premier Bank. The $2-billion acquisition closed in the latter half of 2025. At the time, the combined bank’s assets were about $70 billion. Another Irvine-based bank is set for acquisition later this year. A proposed merger between FirstSun Capital Bancorp, the holding company of Dallas-based Sunflower Bank, and First Foundation Inc., a financial services company whose subsidiaries include Irvine-based First Foundation Bank, was unanimously approved by the respective board of directors and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.
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