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Top Banks & Credit Unions

Top 25 Credit Unions in Southern California

By David NusbaumContributor 
Top Credit Unions

As a group, the 25 largest credit unions headquartered in Southern California have $125 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, 2025. They have more than 5.5 million members combined, employ more than 13,500 people and operate 548 branches combined. The list includes credit unions headquartered in Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties. Financial information was provided by the National Credit Union Administration, the federal agency that oversees the credit union industry.

As of Dec. 1, 2025, Christian Community Credit Union and AdelFi merged. The credit unions both provide faith-aligned banking and will transition under the name AdelFi Christian Banking later this year. Christian Community Credit Union has private insurance and will continue to be covered under that insurance moving forward.

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David Nusbaum

David Nusbaum is a contributing reporter and research consultant to LA Times Studios. He covers all sectors of business in Southern California focused on local companies, commercial real estate deals and M&A transactions. In addition, he compiles lists of the top banks, law firms, accounting firms and commercial real estate companies. His work has appeared in business publications nationwide including the Los Angeles Business Journal, Crain’s New York, Crain’s Cleveland, the Commercial Observer, and others.
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