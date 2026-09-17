BA

Darci Hernandez Diedre McGee

ba-design.com

Total 2025 revenue: $11,598,983

Total 2024 revenue: $10,593,801

Total number of licensed architects: 6

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 31

Number of Southern California offices: 2

Total number of offices firmwide: 9

Year established: 1983

Headquarters: Boulder, Colo.

Top Local Executive(s):

Darci Hernandez, Vice President

Diedre McGee, Principal

Property types: Office, Medical

Other property types: Science & Technology, Education, Senior Living

Top active local projects: RUHS Wellness Village - Mead Valley, CA; Be Well Irvine Campus - Irvine, CA; PIH Whittier MOB - Whittier, CA

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.