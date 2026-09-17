Darci Hernandez
Diedre McGee
Total 2025 revenue: $11,598,983
Total 2024 revenue: $10,593,801
Total number of licensed architects: 6
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 31
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 9
Year established: 1983
Headquarters: Boulder, Colo.
Top Local Executive(s):
Darci Hernandez, Vice President
Diedre McGee, Principal
Property types: Office, Medical
Other property types: Science & Technology, Education, Senior Living
Top active local projects: RUHS Wellness Village - Mead Valley, CA; Be Well Irvine Campus - Irvine, CA; PIH Whittier MOB - Whittier, CA
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.