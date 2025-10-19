BNBuilders
bnbuilders.com
Total 2024 revenue: $187,767,000
Total 2023 revenue: $113,134,540
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 87
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 7
Year established: 2000
Headquarters: Seattle, WA
Top Local Executive(s):
Brian Dague, Principal
Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Medical, Office
Other property types: Life Science, Tech, Tribal
Top active local projects:
- Museum of Riverside Rehabilitation and Expansion
- SAC Health Brier Campus
- Chammakilawish Tribal School
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.