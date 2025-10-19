Brian Dague

bnbuilders.com

Total 2024 revenue: $187,767,000

Total 2023 revenue: $113,134,540

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 87

Number of Southern California offices: 2

Total number of offices firmwide: 7

Year established: 2000

Headquarters: Seattle, WA

Top Local Executive(s):

Brian Dague, Principal

Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Medical, Office

Other property types: Life Science, Tech, Tribal

Top active local projects:

Museum of Riverside Rehabilitation and Expansion

SAC Health Brier Campus

Chammakilawish Tribal School

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.