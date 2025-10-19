Andrew Clark Tony Rango

buildgc.com

Total 2024 revenue: $153,000,000

Total 2023 revenue: $129,000,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 80

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 9

Year established: 2007

Headquarters: San Francisco, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Tony Rango, Chief Operating Officer

Andrew Clark, President

Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Office, Retail

Other property types: Aviation/Transit, Civic/Cultural (Theatres/Museums/Libraries), Education (Higher education & K-12), Health/Wellness, Life Science, Parking Structures, R&D/Advanced Manufacturing, Restaurants

Top active local projects:

Overland & Pico (2455 Overland)

Beverly Plaza

Lucas Museum Levl 5 Restaurant

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.