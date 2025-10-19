Build GC
- Share via
Andrew Clark
Tony Rango
buildgc.com
Total 2024 revenue: $153,000,000
Total 2023 revenue: $129,000,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 80
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 9
Year established: 2007
Headquarters: San Francisco, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Tony Rango, Chief Operating Officer
Andrew Clark, President
Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Office, Retail
Other property types: Aviation/Transit, Civic/Cultural (Theatres/Museums/Libraries), Education (Higher education & K-12), Health/Wellness, Life Science, Parking Structures, R&D/Advanced Manufacturing, Restaurants
Top active local projects:
- Overland & Pico (2455 Overland)
- Beverly Plaza
- Lucas Museum Levl 5 Restaurant
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.