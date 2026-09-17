Build Group Inc.

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Total 2025 revenue: $104,885,023
Total 2024 revenue: $134,282,364
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 130
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 7
Year established: 2007
Headquarters: San Francisco
Top Local Executive(s):
Scott Brauninger, CEO
Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality
Other property types: Restaurants, aviation, museums, commercial office, health/wellness, senior living
Top active local projects: 400 S. San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles CA 90048
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.