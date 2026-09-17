Build Group Inc.

Scott Brauninger

buildgc.com

Total 2025 revenue: $104,885,023

Total 2024 revenue: $134,282,364

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 130

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 7

Year established: 2007

Headquarters: San Francisco

Top Local Executive(s):

Scott Brauninger, CEO

Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality

Other property types: Restaurants, aviation, museums, commercial office, health/wellness, senior living

Top active local projects: 400 S. San Vicente Blvd Los Angeles CA 90048

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.