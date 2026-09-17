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Roberto Valdes
Emil T. Popov
Total 2025 revenue: $509,781,086
Total 2024 revenue: $210,635,600
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 53
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 10
Year established: 2022
Headquarters: Chicago
Top Local Executive(s):
Roberto Valdes, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit and Pacific Region
Emil T Popov, Vice President, Pacific Region
Property types: Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Data center, Hospitality
Other property types: Life Sciences
Top active local projects: Hollywood Park Studios - Inglewood, CA; Kali Hotel - Inglewood, CA; Gateway Hospital & Mental Health Centers Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatric Center - Los Angeles, CA
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.