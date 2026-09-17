Roberto Valdes Emil T. Popov

claycorp.com

Total 2025 revenue: $509,781,086

Total 2024 revenue: $210,635,600

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 53

Number of Southern California offices: 2

Total number of offices firmwide: 10

Year established: 2022

Headquarters: Chicago

Top Local Executive(s):

Roberto Valdes, Vice President, Industrial Business Unit and Pacific Region

Emil T Popov, Vice President, Pacific Region

Property types: Industrial, Multifamily, Medical, Data center, Hospitality

Other property types: Life Sciences

Top active local projects: Hollywood Park Studios - Inglewood, CA; Kali Hotel - Inglewood, CA; Gateway Hospital & Mental Health Centers Adolescent Inpatient Psychiatric Center - Los Angeles, CA

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

