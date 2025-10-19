Clune Construction

1 2 3 1. Randy Starbird 2. Peter Bahruth 3. Adam Beck

Total 2024 revenue: $165,954,330

Total 2023 revenue: $127,423,159

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 136

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 8

Year established: 1997

Headquarters: Chicago, IL

Top Local Executive(s):

Randy Starbird, Managing Director, General Manager

Peter Bahruth, Managing Director, General Manager

Adam Beck, General Manager, Senior Vice President

Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Medical, Office, Retail

Other property types: Airport Lounges, Lobbies, Life Sciences, Studios

Top active local projects:

Ford - Advanced EV Center, Long Beach - 130,000 SF

Confidential Financial Client, Century City - 130,000 SF

Confidential Broadcasting Studio, Culver City - 41,000 SF

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.