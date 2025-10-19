Clune Construction
Randy Starbird, Peter Bahruth, Adam Beck
Total 2024 revenue: $165,954,330
Total 2023 revenue: $127,423,159
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 136
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 8
Year established: 1997
Headquarters: Chicago, IL
Top Local Executive(s):
Randy Starbird, Managing Director, General Manager
Peter Bahruth, Managing Director, General Manager
Adam Beck, General Manager, Senior Vice President
Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Medical, Office, Retail
Other property types: Airport Lounges, Lobbies, Life Sciences, Studios
Top active local projects:
- Ford - Advanced EV Center, Long Beach - 130,000 SF
- Confidential Financial Client, Century City - 130,000 SF
- Confidential Broadcasting Studio, Culver City - 41,000 SF
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.