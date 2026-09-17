Coastline Development Inc.

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Total 2025 revenue: $31,000,000
Total 2024 revenue: $29,500,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 50
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 1985
Headquarters: Garden Grove
Top Local Executive(s):
Todd Layman, President
Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality
Top active local projects: New American Funding Corporate Headquarters; YMCA Downey; County of Riverside, Temecula
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.