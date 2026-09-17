Coastline Development Inc.

Todd Layman

coastlinedevelopment.com

Total 2025 revenue: $31,000,000

Total 2024 revenue: $29,500,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 50

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1985

Headquarters: Garden Grove

Top Local Executive(s):

Todd Layman, President

Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Hospitality

Top active local projects: New American Funding Corporate Headquarters; YMCA Downey; County of Riverside, Temecula

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.