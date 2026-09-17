Coldwell Banker Commercial Network

Daniel Spiegel

cbcworldwide.com

Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $1,100,303,050

Total 2025 Sales Volume: $873,917,544

Total 2025 Lease Volume: $226,385,505

Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 165

Number of employees:

Number of Southern California offices: 41

Total number of offices firmwide: 511

Year established: 1926

Headquarters: Madison, N.J.

Top Local Executive(s):

Daniel L. Spiegel, Senior Vice President

Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

