Coldwell Banker Commercial Network

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Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $1,100,303,050
Total 2025 Sales Volume: $873,917,544
Total 2025 Lease Volume: $226,385,505
Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 165
Number of employees:
Number of Southern California offices: 41
Total number of offices firmwide: 511
Year established: 1926
Headquarters: Madison, N.J.
Top Local Executive(s):
Daniel L. Spiegel, Senior Vice President
Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.