Common Arts

Total 2025 revenue: $31,636,900
Total 2024 revenue: $24,805,000
Total number of licensed architects: 32
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 146
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 5
Year established: 1979
Headquarters: Long Beach
Top Local Executive(s):
Brad Williams, CEO
Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality, Land
Top active local projects: 3rd and Fairfax; West Harbor; 4th and Central
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.