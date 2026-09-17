Common Arts

Brad Williams (Carlos R. Hernandez)

commonarts.com

Total 2025 revenue: $31,636,900

Total 2024 revenue: $24,805,000

Total number of licensed architects: 32

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 146

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 5

Year established: 1979

Headquarters: Long Beach

Top Local Executive(s):

Brad Williams, CEO

Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality, Land

Top active local projects: 3rd and Fairfax; West Harbor; 4th and Central

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.