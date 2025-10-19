CREA
Erik Stiebel
Ted Simpson
crea-la.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $126,000,000
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $26,000,000
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $10,000,000
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 4
# of employees: 7
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 2022
Headquarters: El Segundo, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Ted Simpson, Chief Executive Officer
Erik Stiebel, Founder
Property types: Industrial, Office
Other property types: Hard tech space
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.