CREA

Erik Stiebel Ted Simpson

crea-la.com

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $126,000,000

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $26,000,000

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $10,000,000

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 4

# of employees: 7

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 2022

Headquarters: El Segundo, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Ted Simpson, Chief Executive Officer

Erik Stiebel, Founder

Property types: Industrial, Office

Other property types: Hard tech space

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.