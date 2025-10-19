Danielian Associates Architects + Planners

John Danielian

danielian.com

Total 2024 revenue: $10,000,000

Total 2023 revenue: $10,000,000

Total number of licensed architects: 10

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 30

Number of Southern California offices: 39

Total number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1968

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

John Danielian, President

Property types: Multifamily

Other property types: Single Family Development, Build to Rent, Master Planned Communities, Townhomes & Condos

Top active local projects:

Terra Vista at Tejon Ranch

Brasada Estates

Tenney North Park

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.