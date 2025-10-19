Danielian Associates Architects + Planners
Total 2024 revenue: $10,000,000
Total 2023 revenue: $10,000,000
Total number of licensed architects: 10
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 30
Number of Southern California offices: 39
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1968
Headquarters: Irvine, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
John Danielian, President
Property types: Multifamily
Other property types: Single Family Development, Build to Rent, Master Planned Communities, Townhomes & Condos
Top active local projects:
- Terra Vista at Tejon Ranch
- Brasada Estates
- Tenney North Park
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.