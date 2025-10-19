DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services

Michael Nubel

daumcommercial.com

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $2,572,158,000

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $933,404,000

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $1,638,754,000

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 135

# of employees: 160

Number of Southern California offices: 11

Total number of offices firmwide: 12

Year established: 1904

Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Michael Nubel, Chairman, CEO & President

Property types: Data center, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Office, Retail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.