DAUM Commercial Real Estate Services
daumcommercial.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $2,572,158,000
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $933,404,000
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $1,638,754,000
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 135
# of employees: 160
Number of Southern California offices: 11
Total number of offices firmwide: 12
Year established: 1904
Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Michael Nubel, Chairman, CEO & President
Property types: Data center, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Office, Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.