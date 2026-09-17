Donaldson + Partners

Robin Donaldson Mark Hershman

donaldsonplus.com

Total 2025 revenue: $10,000,000

Total 2024 revenue: $10,000,000

Total number of licensed architects: 11

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 23

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 1990

Headquarters: Los Angeles

Top Local Executive(s):

Robin Donaldson, Founding Partner

Mark Hershman, Managing Partner

Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality, Land

Other property types: Single Family Residential, Residential Estates

Top active local projects: Facet House - Beverly Hills California; Raising Canes Flagship - Inglewood California; Hill House Montecito - Montecito California

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.