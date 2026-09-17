Donaldson + Partners

Robin Donaldson
Mark Hershman
Total 2025 revenue: $10,000,000
Total 2024 revenue: $10,000,000
Total number of licensed architects: 11
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 23
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 1990
Headquarters: Los Angeles
Top Local Executive(s):
Robin Donaldson, Founding Partner
Mark Hershman, Managing Partner
Property types: Office, Retail, Multifamily, Hospitality, Land
Other property types: Single Family Residential, Residential Estates
Top active local projects: Facet House - Beverly Hills California; Raising Canes Flagship - Inglewood California; Hill House Montecito - Montecito California
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.