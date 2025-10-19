Esplanade Builders Inc.
Phil Brodkin
Christian Sorenson
esplanadebuilders.com
Total 2024 revenue: $100,500,000
Total 2023 revenue: $103,000,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 80
Number of Southern California offices: 2
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 2003
Headquarters: Torrance, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Christian Sorenson, President & CEO
Phil Brodkin, Chief Operating Officer
Property types: Industrial, Medical, Office, Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.