Frederick Fisher and Partners

Frederick Fisher Joseph Coriaty

fisherpartners.net

Total 2024 revenue: $7,000,000

Total 2023 revenue: $14,900,000

Total number of licensed architects: 6

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 13

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 2

Year established: 1981

Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Fred Fisher, President

Joe Coriaty, Managing Partner

Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Office, Retail

Other property types: Education (Higher Education, K-12), Cultural (Museums, Galleries, Theatre Spaces), Residential (Single Family)

Top active local projects:

The Ebell of Los Angeles Master Plan Implementation

Ontario Museum of History and Art North Gallery Renovation

Charles R. Drew University Wellness Campus

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.