Frederick Fisher and Partners
Frederick Fisher
Joseph Coriaty
Total 2024 revenue: $7,000,000
Total 2023 revenue: $14,900,000
Total number of licensed architects: 6
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 13
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 2
Year established: 1981
Headquarters: Los Angeles, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Fred Fisher, President
Joe Coriaty, Managing Partner
Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Office, Retail
Other property types: Education (Higher Education, K-12), Cultural (Museums, Galleries, Theatre Spaces), Residential (Single Family)
Top active local projects:
- The Ebell of Los Angeles Master Plan Implementation
- Ontario Museum of History and Art North Gallery Renovation
- Charles R. Drew University Wellness Campus
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.