Hanley Investment Group Real Estate Advisors
Ed Hanley
Jeff Lefko
hanleyinvestmentgroup.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $198,739,000
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $198,739,000
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $0
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 12
# of employees: 11
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 2
Year established: 2005
Headquarters: Corona del Mar, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Ed Hanley, President
Jeff Lefko, EVP & Partner
Property types: Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.