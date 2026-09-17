JTM Construction Group Inc.

Jonathan Holloway

jtmagen.com

Total 2025 revenue: $65,700,000

Total 2024 revenue: $447,000,000

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 43

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 6

Year established: 2009

Headquarters: New York

Top Local Executive(s):

Jonathan Holloway, West Coast Regional Director

Property types: Office, Retail, Hospitality

Top active local projects: Mattel Design Center; Public Hotel (8300 Sunset); Mintz

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.