JTM Construction Group Inc.

- Share via
Total 2025 revenue: $65,700,000
Total 2024 revenue: $447,000,000
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 43
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 6
Year established: 2009
Headquarters: New York
Top Local Executive(s):
Jonathan Holloway, West Coast Regional Director
Property types: Office, Retail, Hospitality
Top active local projects: Mattel Design Center; Public Hotel (8300 Sunset); Mintz
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.