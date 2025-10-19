Keller Williams Beverly Hills
kwbeverlyhills.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $142,456,289
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $135,496,500
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $6,959,789
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 33
# of employees: 13
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 1
Year established: 2004
Headquarters: Beverly Hills, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Shaya Braverman, President
Property types: Hospitality, Multifamily, Office
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.