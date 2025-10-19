Keller Williams Realty

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $380,641,192

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $995,432,091

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $44,408,082

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 55

# of employees: 219

Number of Southern California offices: 9

Total number of offices firmwide: 1100

Year established: 1983

Headquarters: Austin, TX

Top Local Executive(s):

Chris Czarnecki, CEO & President

Property types: Multifamily, Office, Retail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.