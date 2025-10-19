Keller Williams Realty
kw.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $380,641,192
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $995,432,091
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $44,408,082
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 55
# of employees: 219
Number of Southern California offices: 9
Total number of offices firmwide: 1100
Year established: 1983
Headquarters: Austin, TX
Top Local Executive(s):
Chris Czarnecki, CEO & President
Property types: Multifamily, Office, Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.