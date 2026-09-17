KFA Architecture

Lise Bornstein John Arnold

kfalosangeles.com

Total 2025 revenue: $13,452,549

Total 2024 revenue: $11,686,888

Total number of licensed architects: 28

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 70

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 1

Year established: 1975

Headquarters: Culver City

Top Local Executive(s):

Lise Bornstein, Partner

John Arnold, Partner

Property types: Office, Multifamily, Hospitality

Other property types: Affordable housing, Adaptive reuse and rehabilitation, Transitional Age Youth housing, Hotel and hospitality, Master Plans, Market-rate, mixed-use housing, Mixed-use campuses, Civic buildings, Senior housing, Landscape, Educational buildings, Libraries

Top active local projects: West LA VA Campus Master Plan and multiple Campus buildings; Enlightenment Plaza; 100 Corporate Pointe Walk

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.