KW Commercial SoCal

Meny Atias Simon Cazares

kwcommercialsocal.com

Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $346,744,755

Total 2025 Sales Volume: $339,537,291

Total 2025 Lease Volume: $7,207,466

Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 50

Number of employees:

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 3

Year established: 2017

Headquarters: Long Beach

Top Local Executive(s):

Meny Atias, Operating Principal

Simon Cazares, Broker of Record

Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.

