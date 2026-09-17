KW Commercial SoCal

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Meny Atias
Simon Cazares
Total 2025 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $346,744,755
Total 2025 Sales Volume: $339,537,291
Total 2025 Lease Volume: $7,207,466
Number of licensed commercial real estate agents: 50
Number of employees:
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 3
Year established: 2017
Headquarters: Long Beach
Top Local Executive(s):
Meny Atias, Operating Principal
Simon Cazares, Broker of Record
Property types: Office, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, Medical, Land
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.