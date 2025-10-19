KWP Real Estate
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $187,635,000
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $63,143,000
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $124,492,000
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 14
# of employees: 17
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 9
Year established: 1977
Headquarters: Beverly Hills, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Ed Sachse, President
Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Office, Retail
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.