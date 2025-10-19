KWP Real Estate

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $187,635,000

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $63,143,000

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $124,492,000

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 14

# of employees: 17

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 9

Year established: 1977

Headquarters: Beverly Hills, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Ed Sachse, President

Property types: Data center, Hospitality, Industrial, Land, Medical, Multifamily, Office, Retail

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.