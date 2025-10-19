Land Advisors Organization
Tony Eaton
Katie Spitznagel
landadvisors.com
Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $1,327,303,377
Total 2024 Sales Volume: $1,327,303,377
Total 2024 Lease Volume: $0
# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 23
# of employees: 11
Number of Southern California offices: 3
Total number of offices firmwide: 31
Year established: 1987
Headquarters: Irvine, CA
Top Local Executive(s):
Tony Eaton, President
Katie Spitznagel, COO & CFO
Property types: Land
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.