Land Advisors Organization

Tony Eaton Katie Spitznagel

landadvisors.com

Total 2024 Transaction Volume (Sales and Leases): $1,327,303,377

Total 2024 Sales Volume: $1,327,303,377

Total 2024 Lease Volume: $0

# of licensed commercial real estate agents: 23

# of employees: 11

Number of Southern California offices: 3

Total number of offices firmwide: 31

Year established: 1987

Headquarters: Irvine, CA

Top Local Executive(s):

Tony Eaton, President

Katie Spitznagel, COO & CFO

Property types: Land

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.