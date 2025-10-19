Little Diversified Architectural Consulting

Douglas Robidoux

littleonline.com

Total 2024 revenue: $18,344,380

Total 2023 revenue: $15,846,842

Total number of licensed architects: 7

Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 45

Number of Southern California offices: 1

Total number of offices firmwide: 6

Year established: 1964

Headquarters: Charlotte, NC

Top Local Executive(s):

Doug Robidoux, Office President & Partner

Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Medical, Office, Retail

Top active local projects:

Hoag Hospital Newport Beach

Wescom Credit Union

Santa Monica Community College Arts Complex

*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.