Little Diversified Architectural Consulting
- Share via
littleonline.com
Total 2024 revenue: $18,344,380
Total 2023 revenue: $15,846,842
Total number of licensed architects: 7
Total number of employees (including support staff and all other employees): 45
Number of Southern California offices: 1
Total number of offices firmwide: 6
Year established: 1964
Headquarters: Charlotte, NC
Top Local Executive(s):
Doug Robidoux, Office President & Partner
Property types: Hospitality, Industrial, Medical, Office, Retail
Top active local projects:
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Wescom Credit Union
- Santa Monica Community College Arts Complex
*Above information is for Southern California which includes Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura counties, but excludes San Diego.